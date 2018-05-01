News

Morning Web Cast - May 1,  2018

By: Karen Libby

Posted: May 01, 2018 05:27 AM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 05:27 AM CDT

Local homeless veterans are getting help finding and keeping a home.  The Governor of Arkansas has announced new resources to fight opioid abuse in his state. Israel claims to have proof that Iran lied about its nuclear ambitions.  Here's your Tuesday morning Web Cast.

