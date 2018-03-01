Morning Web Cast - March 1, 2018

By: Karen Libby

Posted: Mar 01, 2018 05:28 AM CST

Updated: Mar 01, 2018 05:28 AM CST

A Springfield man is accused of the murder of his mother.  The gun control debate continues in Washington -- and President Trump is calling out lawmakers.  A new complex is coming to downtown Springfield to attract companies and entrepreneurs.  Here's your Thursday morning Web Cast.

