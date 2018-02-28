Morning Web Cast - February 28, 2018
The latest information on a death investigation in Springfield and what authorities are finding out. We'll tell you what evidence is being disclosed against Governor Greitens. And a state senator runs for a Greene County office. Here's your Wednesday morning Web Cast.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
