Morning Web Cast - February 28, 2018

By: Karen Libby

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 05:27 AM CST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 05:27 AM CST

The latest information on a death investigation in Springfield and what authorities are finding out.  We'll tell you what evidence is being disclosed against Governor Greitens.  And a state senator runs for a Greene County office.  Here's your Wednesday morning Web Cast.

