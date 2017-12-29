Morning Web Cast - December 29, 2017

By: Chris Six

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 05:30 AM CST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 05:45 AM CST

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Coming up this morning on Daybreak... We have a follow up on the items that were recovered from C.A.R.E. and who was arrested for the crime.

And we will tell you why no charges were filed in the shooting death of a man from Kansas.
    
Plus..."Fire rips through an apartment building in the Bronx killing more than ten and critically injuring several others. I'm John Schiumo in New York and I'll have that story."
 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Sutherlands Hardware & Supply
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Sutherlands Hardware & Supply

  • CoxHealth - Fitness
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    CoxHealth - Fitness

  • Downstream Casino.
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Downstream Casino.

  • Viewers Club
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Viewers Club

  • Ozarks Professionals - Better Body
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ozarks Professionals - Better Body

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected