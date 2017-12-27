Morning Web Cast - December 27, 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Coming up this morning on Daybreak... We will tell you what we know about two robberies in Springfield that occurred within 20 hours of each other.

And... Domestic disturbance 911 calls tend to go up during the holiday season. We'll let you know why.

Plus.... an investigation into how the FDA handles recalls. We will let you know what those findings are.

These stories and more--this morning on Daybreak.