Morning Web Cast - December 26, 2017

By: Chris Six

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 05:29 AM CST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 05:29 AM CST

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Coming up this morning on Daybreak... We'll tell you what technology police used, that led them to find a missing Missouri boy in Texas this week.

And people from around the community gathered at Salvation Army for a special dinner. We'll tell you how they managed to accommodate the demand.

Plus...We have more on President Trump's agenda after his first Christmas in office.

These stories and more--this morning on Daybreak.
 

