Morning Web Cast - April 30,  2018

By: Karen Libby

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 05:16 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 05:16 AM CDT

How more than 200 adults and children in Springfield are benefiting from programs and support services offered through  a new project. Two people were shot inside Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis last night. And the latest information about a migrant caravan being denied entry into the U.S. in your Monday Morning Web Cast.

