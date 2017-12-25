Monday MoneyWatch - Dec. 25, 2017

The week on Wall Street ends in the red.

The DOW dropped 28 points.

The NASDAQ was also down 5.

The tax cut bill could impact where your favorite athlete chooses to play. Teams in Texas, Florida, Nevada, and Washington state may become more attractive for free agents. Starting Jan. 1, deductions for state and local taxes are capped at $10,000. Zero-income tax states like the ones we mentioned have more of an advantage of drawing athletes and their expensive salaries than ever before.

Still thinking of a last minute present idea? Experts say why not give a loved one a financial gift. Grandparents may want to give their grandkids a 5-29 qualified tuition plan that'll grow tax-free and offset the price of college. Another idea? Purchasing a floater policy that covers expensive jewelry like earrings and necklaces or even items like speedboats and sports equipment.

Maybe a vacation is on your wishlist. 'Travel Leaders Network' has put together a 2018 bucket list of once in a lifetime travel experiences. Among the must-sees? The Danube River in Europe, the Great Wall in China, and Patagonia to check out some penguins.