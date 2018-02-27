We've managed to string together two gorgeous days for late February, a stark difference from last week's weather. Sunshine today pushed temperatures into the 60s with more 60s to follow on Tuesday.

Sunshine will be abundant Tuesday morning, but clouds will be on the increase by noon. Showers will arrive late in the day. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with afternoon temperatures in the 60s.

Tuesday night will be our wettest stretch this week with showers and a few thunderstorms possible throughout the evening. The showers will wind down by sunrise with temperatures remaining mild throughout the night.

A storm will wind up on Wednesday shifting northeast of the Ozarks Wednesday evening. It looks like most of the rain will remain south of the Ozarks along with the severe threat. You'll still need to keep an umbrella handy with showers possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the 60s.

Colder air will pour in behind the storm on gusty northwest winds. Clouds will clear out during the morning with sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s during the afternoon.

Friday and Saturday are looking good with sunny skies and temperatures that will lean a little above normal. Highs Friday will be in the 50s and in the low 60s Saturday.

Clouds and showers return Saturday night through Sunday. Colder weather returns on Monday and the overall pattern will stay on the chilly side into the second week of March.