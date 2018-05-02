Mo House Committee Releases Second Report Focusing on Donor List Funds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo - A report issued today by the Missouri House Committee on Oversight concludes that Gov. Eric Greitens was responsible for the illegal transfer of a donor list from a charity he founded to his political campaign.

The 22-page report, released at 3 p.m. Wednesday, states that a former worker at The Mission Continues transferred the donor list to political operatives in the Greitens campaign at the direction of the candidate himself.

The report from a special House investigatory committee indicates that Greitens himself received the donor list of The Mission Continues so he could call key supporters and explain that he was stepping down as CEO in 2014.

It says Greitens later directed political aides to work off the charity's list to raise money for his gubernatorial campaign - even though he had signed an agreement never to disclose the charity's confidential donor information.

That former worker told the committee investigators that “there was no confusion” when she shared the list “that they were going to use it to support the ‘the political campaign’,” the report states.

Transcripts of an aide's testimony included with the report also indicate that Greitens' campaign lied when it settled a Missouri Ethics Commission complaint last year by categorizing the charity list as an in-kind donation valued at $600 provided on March 1, 2015, by Daniel Laub, who had functioned as Greitens' campaign manager.

"The whole document made me sick," Laub said in an April 18 deposition. "One, because it was misrepresented; and two, because now I was in a round of news stories falsely portraying what happened."

The House report also indicates that Greitens began assembling and spending money for a campaign long before he officially created a committee to do so, raising more questions about whether he skirted state campaign finance laws.

A Greitens spokesman had no immediate comment about the House report.

Greitens already faces a felony charge of tampering with computer data for allegedly disclosing the charity donor list to his political fundraiser in 2015 without St. Louis-based charity's permission. Greitens has not been charged with filing a false campaign report, which is misdemeanor crime, but authorities are reviewing the matter.

The first-term Republican governor also faces a May 14 trial in St. Louis on a felony invasion-of-privacy indictment for allegedly taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of an at least partially nude woman in March 2015. Greitens has acknowledged having a consensual affair with his former hairdresser but has denied criminal wrongdoing.

That case is what led the House to create an investigatory committee to evaluate whether to try to impeach and remove Greitens from office. The panel released an initial report April 11 with the woman's testimony that Greitens restrained, slapped and threatened her during sexual encounters that at times left her crying and afraid.

The latest report, like the first one, simply lays forth facts without drawing conclusions about impeachment.

The Associated Press first reported in October 2016 that Greitens' campaign had obtained a list of individuals, corporations and other nonprofits that had given at least $1,000 to The Mission Continues. The AP reported that Greitens raised about $2 million from those who had previously given significant amounts to the charity.

At the time Greitens told the AP: "No, we were not working off of a Mission Continues donor list." But he acknowledged soliciting campaign money from some people he had gotten to know while working at the charity.

The House report indicates Greitens actually was working off a Mission Continues list of top donors. Email records show the donor list was emailed May 8, 2014, to Greitens and other Mission Continues employees, including Krystal Taylor, who simultaneously worked for Greitens' personal promotional company The Greitens Group. Taylor is now Krystal Proctor.

Although federal law bars 501(c)(3) charities such as The Mission Continues from intervening in political campaigns on behalf of candidates, Greitens' attorney has suggested Greitens was entitled to the list because he built it "donor by donor, friend by friend."

The Mission Continues president, Spencer Kympton, testified that the list was covered by a nondisclosure agreement signed by Greitens in November 2012. Kympton said the list included donors cultivated through a variety of means, not just by Greitens.

The report details multiple instances in which Greitens allegedly directed the charity list to be shared for political purposes, including during meetings in 2014 to discuss his upcoming gubernatorial campaign. Proctor said she also provided it at Greitens direction to Laub and political consultant Michael Hafner in January 2015. Hafner said he used the charity list to create a campaign fundraising list.

When Meredith Gibbons was hired as Greitens' campaign finance director, documents show that Proctor sent her an April 22, 2015, email with The Mission Continues donor list attached - a transmission that was the basis for the charge filed last month.

After the AP's story in October 2016, former Democratic Party Chairman Roy Temple filed an ethics complaint about the charity list, which Greitens had not reported as a campaign contribution. The IRS has ruled charities can rent donor lists at fair market value if made available to all candidates, but The Mission Continues says it has not done so for any political entity.

Temple's complaint led to a settlement with the Missouri Ethics Commission in April 2017 in which Greitens campaign agreed to pay a small fine and amended its finance reports to show the list as a donation from Laub.

In a deposition taken by the Missouri attorney general's office, Laub said he wasn't the source of the list and didn't realize he was agreeing to say he was when Greitens' campaign aide Austin Chambers called him in April 2017.

Laub said Chambers had explained that "we need to put someone's name down who was on the campaign at the time" to settle an ethics complaint. Laub said he assumed he was agreeing to being listed as the campaign manager - not as the source of the list.

Chambers had taken over for Laub as campaign manager later in 2015. Chambers remains a top adviser to Greitens and has been involved in running A New Missouri, a nonprofit that raises money from secret sources to support Greitens' agenda.

Chambers had no immediate comment Wednesday about the House report.

The report also notes that Greitens was making political moves long before he officially formed a campaign committee in February 2015. A political consultant sent him a donor list of a potential gubernatorial rival, then-Auditor Tom Schweich, in October 2013, and Laub and Hafner began informally advising Greitens in early 2014.

Laub testified that he was hired in December 2014 by Greitens' limited-liability corporation "to prepare his political plans" and help with a book tour. Hafner said he began officially working for Greitens as a political adviser in January 2015, paid either directly by Greitens or The Greitens Group.

State law says candidates must form a campaign committee with the Missouri Ethics Commission whenever they raise or spend more than $500.

The governor has been charged by St. Louis prosecutors with a felony for using the charity donor list for his political campaign.

Click here to read the full report.

The Associated Press Contributed to this story.