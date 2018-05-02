MO Capitol Dome in Blue to Honor Fallen Law Enforcement Officers
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Capitol dome will be lit up blue during the month of May. The tribute honors state law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.
In a statement Tuesday, Governor Eric Greitens said, "the courage, strength, and sacrifice of fallen officers and their families will be honored."
There will be a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. Friday, May 4, at the Law Enforcement Memorial Wall on the capitol grounds.
A memorial service will also be held Saturday at the Carnahan Memorial Garden near by the Missouri Governor's Mansion.
(KRCG for CBS News)
More Stories
-
NEW YORK (AP) - The Boy Scouts are getting a name change.
The…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - A spiraling controversy over anti-Semitic comments…
-
ST. LOUIS (AP) - An old F/A-18 Super Hornet is being refurbished at a…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-