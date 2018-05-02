News

MO Capitol Dome in Blue to Honor Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

By: KRCG for CBS News

Posted: May 02, 2018 04:40 AM CDT

Updated: May 02, 2018 04:40 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Capitol dome will be lit up blue during the month of May. The tribute honors state law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

In a statement Tuesday, Governor Eric Greitens said, "the courage, strength, and sacrifice of fallen officers and their families will be honored."

There will be a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. Friday, May 4, at the Law Enforcement Memorial Wall on the capitol grounds.

A memorial service will also be held Saturday at the Carnahan Memorial Garden near by the Missouri Governor's Mansion.


