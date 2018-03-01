Missouri's 2018 Trout Season Underway

BENNETT SPRINGS STATE PARK, Mo. -- With the start of March, comes the beginning of "catch and keep" trout fishing season at Missouri's state trout parks.

A popular place to be on opening day is Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon.

Back on this day in 1872, 146 years ago, Congress established Yellowstone National Park - the first national park in the world.

U.S. National Parks now now see more than 331 million visitors each year.

Fast forward to the 1900's - Missouri's Bennet Springs State Park was created in 1924.

We are expecting the morning horn to go off at 6:30 this morning for the opening of the 2018 trout season.

That's when all these fisherman will throw their lines in for their first catches of the season.

There is a daily limit of 4 trout with a minimum length of 15 inches for a brown trout - no length restriction for rainbow trout.

If you plan on doing any trout fishing this season, you have plenty of time, as it doesn't end until October 31.

But a reminder -- that you will need not only a fishing permit, but also a daily trout tag to fish in a Missouri trout park. The daily trout tag is $3 for adults and $2 for those 15 and younger.

In addition to Bennett Spring, Missouri's other trout parks are Maramec Spring Park, Montauk State Park and Roaring River State Park.

You can find out more information about those permits and tags on the Missouri Conservation Department's website at this link.

