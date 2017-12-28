Missouri Veterans Group Tracks Down WWII Medals

WARRENTON, Mo. -- A woman from Raleigh, North Carolina, is thanking a veterans group from Missouri after they helped track down a family members World War II medals.

Victoria Fels' father-in-law, Edward Fels, was a soldier in WWII and this detailed scrapbook has the last memories of him.

Victoria says she didn't even know he had any medals until the phone rang last week.

"I got a call from these people in Warrenton, Missouri," Victoria said. "They said they had my father-in-law's medals ... Medals of honor, medals of valor, good conduct medals. I was in disbelief,"

"I cried. It means everything. It's just such a nice thing to do."

The medals were lost when a professional cleaning crew helped clean out Victoria's mother-in-law's house 11 years ago.

But they somehow found their way to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Office in Warrenton.

A Vietnam veteran found them on a back shelf and went looking for family members of the soldier who earned them.