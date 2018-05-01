Missouri Supreme Court Seeks High School Applicants for Constitution Project

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Supreme Court of Missouri's Committee on Civic Education is searching for students to apply for the Constitution Project.

The Constitution Project is a statewide competition for high school students that includes mock crime scene investigations and a mock trial. This project is supervised by local crime scene investigation professionals, as well as journalism and trial advocacy professionals.

“The Constitution Project gives high school students exciting, hands-on experience in possible future careers that are integral to our constitution and our nation’s system of justice,” Gaston said. “It is a fun and meaningful experience not only for the students but also for the professionals who help guide the teams from the local level right up through the state finals."

Competitors for the project are chosen for their merit and interest in the three disciplines. Each community must pledge commitments from the school, local judges, law enforcement, media and attorneys.

The championship rounds will be held in Jefferson City, Missouri in the fall of 2018.

It all started seven years ago at Houston (Missouri) High School by Doug Gastion, a Texas County Associate Circuit Judge. Last year approximately 300 students from 12 schools in three regions participated in the competition statewide.

To learn more, visit the project's homepage here.