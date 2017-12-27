Missouri Legislature to Consider Proposed Regulations for Bingo Games, Sunscreen, Plastic Bags

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sen. David Sater (left), Rep. Dan Shaul (right). Courtesy of Missourinet, Tim Bommel, Missouri House Communications

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature is preparing its priorities for the upcoming session.

Whether proposals involving bingo games, sunscreen and plastic bags will see the light of day are unknown. Nonetheless, the bills spark curiosity about what creates cause for the regulation of bingo games, sunscreen and plastic bags.

Sen. David Sater, R-Cassville, wants to allow students to have self-apply sunscreen at school without a parent or physician’s approval. Under the legislation, if a student needs assistance applying sunscreen, a school employee could help apply the sunscreen if the parent or guardian has given written consent.

Schools and school employees would not be liable for any adverse reaction caused by the sunscreen or for discontinuing the application of the sunscreen.

Sen. Gary Romine, R-Farmington, is proposing restrictions on bingo games conducted by charitable and religious organizations. Among other things, the legislation would reduce the time that new members of an organization can manage a bingo game from two years to six months.

The price paid for a single bingo card under the license may not exceed one dollar. The number of bingo days conducted by a licensee would be limited to two days per week. The legislation would also include age restrictions and hours when bingo games cannot occur. The bill would become law if voters agree to change the Missouri Constitution for the same reasons.

Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, will ask the legislature to block political subdivisions from restricting, taxing or prohibiting the use of paper or plastic bags or other disposable containers. The bill does not apply to the use of auxiliary containers on county or city property, or any political subdivision’s ordinance or agreement regarding recycling or solid waste disposal.

Shaul has been the state director of the Missouri Grocers Association since 2006.

In 2015, Shaul sponsored restrictions on paper and plastic bags. Then-Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat, vetoed the bill and the General Assembly successfully overturned his action. The measure was attached to a bill that tells cities they can’t set a greater minimum wage than the state.

The legislature’s regular session begins Jan. 3 at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.

