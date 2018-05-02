Missouri House Votes to Legalize Medical Marijuana

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (KMOV) - The Missouri House voted Tuesday to legalize medical marijuana.

The bill is partially a response to ballot initiatives that aim to give voters the opportunity to legalize medical marijuana outside of the Legislature's control.

KMOV reports, the House bill, approved Tuesday in a 112-44 vote, would allow anyone over 18 with a terminal disease to use smokeless medical marijuana. People with Alzheimer's disease, cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder and several of other conditions would also be eligible.

Proponents say this could help ease suffering for a variety of patients. Opponents say legalizing medical marijuana could make it easier for kids to get access.

With less than three weeks left in the legislative session, the bill now heads to the Senate.

Click here to read HB 1554.