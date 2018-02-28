Missouri Attorney General Hawley to Challenge McCaskill

By: Wes Peery

Posted: Feb 27, 2018 10:35 PM CST

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 03:30 AM CST

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.--Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley filed for candidacy Tuesday.

However -- instead of running for re-election -- Hawley will challenge Senator Claire McCaskill(D) -- for her seat this November.

I'm running for the Senate because Claire McCaskill has broken her promises to the people of Missouri," said Hawley(R). "Middle-class wages are stagnating, jobs are going offshore, education costs are soaring, healthcare costs are soaring and really the middle America way of life is in crisis. It's not acceptable, it's not sustainable and it's time for us to make a change."

Hawley was also asked about the ongoing investigation of Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

He told reporters he hopes to keep partisan politics out of the process.

Over the past week, Democrats have used social media to tie Hawley to Greitens while Republicans have blasted the prosecutor in the Greitens case as a politically-motivated liberal. 
 

