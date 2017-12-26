Missing Teen from Agape Boarding School has been Found

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

STOCKTON, Mo. -- A 16-year-old male has been found.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office Facebook page posted that the teen was found late last night.

---------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

A 16-year-old male has been reported missing from Agape Boarding School, according to the Cedar County Sheriff's Office.

The teenager was last seen wearing an orange jacket with baggy faded blue jeans, white tennis shoes, gray sweatshirt, gray knitted hat, and yellow gloves, according to a press release. The juvenile was last seen at Agape around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

If seen, contact the Agape Boarding School at (417) 276-7215 or the Cedar County Sheriff's Office at (417) 276-6700.

