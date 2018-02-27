MISSING: Joplin Girl Last Seen Sunday
JOPLIN, Mo. -- Lacy Radcliff, of Joplin, is currently listed as a missing person, according to the Joplin Police Department.
Radcliff was last seen Sunday in the area of 101 N. Range Line in Joplin, Missouri.
She was last seen wearing a blue and green tie-dyed shirt, dark blue jeans, a black and red jacket and white Converse shoes.
If you have any information on Radcliff or her whereabouts you are urged to call the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.
