Menards Employee Shot Trying to Stop Shoplifter

One person is in serious condition following a shooting at a business in west Wichita.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at the Menard's located at 3660 N. Maize Road.

Eyewitnesses tell us an employee was trying to stop a shoplifter when the shooting occurred.Police say that employee is loss-prevention officer for the store.

Police say officers are looking for suspects in the shooting. Two suspects include a man and a woman that left the scene in a black SUV, possibly with Texas tags.

Police say the man and the woman were believed to have been shoplifting at the store and exited through the entrance.

The loss-prevention officer made contact with the pair when the man took out a handgun and fired one shot at the employee, hitting him in the stomach, police say.

The male suspect is described as being in his 20s, standing about 5'10 with a thin build. Police say he was wearing a white baseball shirt with lettering and an image of a bear, gray shorts and a black ball cap.

The female suspect is described as being in her 20s, standing about 5'5 and weighing about 175 pounds. She's described as wearing a black crop top and shorts.

As of 6:30 p.m., customers were allowed back into the store, but police continued to process the scene.



(KWCH for CBS News)