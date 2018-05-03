McDonald's to Honor Teachers with Free Breakfast Item

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo - Springfield area teachers will get a special treat from McDonald's next week for Teachers Appreciation Week.

Teachers will be able to get a free Egg McMuffin® with their school I.D. from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 8th.

McDonald's says they want to honor the passion and determination educators provide each day to our local students.

