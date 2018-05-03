McDonald's to Honor Teachers with Free Breakfast Item
SPRINGFIELD, Mo - Springfield area teachers will get a special treat from McDonald's next week for Teachers Appreciation Week.
Teachers will be able to get a free Egg McMuffin® with their school I.D. from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 8th.
McDonald's says they want to honor the passion and determination educators provide each day to our local students.
More Stories
-
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Four former executives for the only financial…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball intends to announce next week…
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The organization that bestows the Academy Awards…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.