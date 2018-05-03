Marketwatch, May 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Here's a look at the markets for May 3, 2018...

The Nikkei fell 35 points today in trading in Japan.

The Dow lost 174 points Wednesday.

The Nasdaq slipped 29.



Tesla is burning through cash--and it showed--in its first quarter earnings yesterday.

CEO Elon Musk said the company posted a $709-million loss for the first three months of 2018.

It was the worst quarter in its history.

However, Musk said that he believes Tesla will begin to turn a profit by the end of the year.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will be in Beijing today.

Mnuchin is leading the U.S. delegation in trade negotiations with senior Chinese officials.

The two-day talks will cover a wide range of issues, including tariffs, subsidies, and intellectual property rights.

And shares in Spotify fell 7-percent in after hours trading yesterday after the music streaming service released its first quarterly earnings report.

That's despite Spotify saying it had reached its target of 75 million paying subscribers.

The online music service went public a month ago.