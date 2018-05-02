Marketwatch, May 2, 2018

Andrew Burton/Getty Images 1995: The Nasdaq composite stock index rises above 1,000 for the first time.

Here's a look at the markets for May 2, 2018...

The Nikkei lost 35 points today in Tokyo.

The Dow lost 64 Tuesday.

The Nasdaq composite gained 64.

Lookout, Tinder... Facebook is getting into the online dating business.

The social media giant unveiled "Facebook Dating" at its annual developers' conference Tuesday.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the service is a natural extension of the company's core mission of connecting people.

Maple syrup and honey makers are in a bitter fight with the Food And Drug Administration.

A new rule from the agency will require their bottles to say they contain added sugars.

But producers say that isn't accurate.

They say the sugars occur naturally during the refining process.

And United is going to allow pets back into the cargo holds of its planes.

The airline issued a new pet policy yesterday that will take effect June 18th.

It comes after a number of recent incidents involving animals, including a dog that died in an overhead luggage bin in March.