Marketwatch, March 1, 2018

By: CBS News

Posted: Mar 01, 2018 02:59 AM CST

Updated: Mar 01, 2018 02:59 AM CST

Here's a look at the markets for March 1, 2018...

The Nikkei dropped 344 points today in Tokyo.
On Wall Street Wednesday,  the Dow fell 380 points.
The Nasdaq lost 57.

Voice shopping is the way of the future -- according to experts. Right now $2 billion worth of products are purchased annually through Amazon's Alexa and other voice-activated shopping portals. That's expected to jump to $40 billion by 2022. 

More people are pressing pause on buying a house. Pending home sales slumped in January, after a three month rise in activity. The National Association of Realtors says all major regions experienced declines in contract signings last month. The index is now at its lowest level since October 2014. Experts prdict that this year there will be about 5.5 million existing homes sold ...roughly the same number as last year.

And speaking of homes, real estate website Trulia believes its identified America's favorite architecture styles. A poll found 43% of people want a Craftsman-type house... 41% would love to move into a ranch style home...and 36% like colonial dwellings.

