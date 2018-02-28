Marketwatch, February 28, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Here's a look at the markets for February 28, 2018...

The Nikkei fell 322 points today in Tokyo.

On Wall Street Tuesday, the Dow dropped 299 points.

The Nasdaq lost 91.

Trying to keep up with its rivals, Walmart is now launching four new, private-label clothing brands.

The world's largest retailer says its trying to meet the demand of its customers who want more fashionable items.

Target and Amazon already offer their own clothing-labels.

Walt Disney company is pouring $2.5 billion into its Paris theme park.

The expansion plan at Disneyland Paris will feature Marvel superheros as well as characters from the Frozen and Star Wars movies.

And six U.S. cities will soon be soon be enjoying the future of wireless.

Spring is getting ready to roll out it's faster 5G service to customers in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Washington, DC.