Marketwatch, February 27, 2018

Here's a look at the markets for February 27, 2018...

The Nikkei is up 236 points today in Japan.

On Wall Street Monday, the Dow closed up 399 points.

The Nasdaq was up 84.

Sales of new homes fell in January for the second straight month. The Commerce Department says last month's home purchases fell almost 8-percent since December - and hit their lowest point since august. Economists had expected a rebound after rough winter weather new home sales tumbling.

Forget carrying around a key chain. BMW wants to turn your smartphone into your car key. The car manufacturer just unveiled the "BMW digital key" - which will lock and unlock your BMW and start the ignition. The feature is scheduled to be available in July, but for now, it will work only with Samsung smartphones.

Anheuser-Busch is offering a new brew organic ingredients. The beer maker says "Michelob Ultra Pure Gold" is made with organic grains and no artificial flavors -- but it is not classified as "organic" by the FDA. The new beer will have just 85 calories and 2 1/2 carbs in one bottle.