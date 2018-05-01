Maries County Jailer Arrested for Felony Sexual Contact with Inmate

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. -- A Maries County jailer was arrested Monday for sexual contact with an inmate.

Kacee Woodruff, a deputy sheriff working in the jail, was arrested and charged with felony sexual contact, according to a Facebook post from the Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman.

"No one is above the law," said Heitman in the post. "Even if you work for me and break the law you will be held accountable for your actions."

Woodruff was held in the Phelps County Jail pending a warrant application. She was later released.

Woodruff was immediately terminated from her position with the sheriff's office. Woodruff was hired on Feb. 27.

Woodruff's arraignment is scheduled for May 1.

This is the first time Heitman said he has arrested one of his employees.

The full Facebook post is below.