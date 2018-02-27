March Madness and Lost Office Productivity

Pretty soon we'll have another March Madness on our hands here at KOLR10, and employers might not be as enthusiastic.

A new study released overnight says employees spend almost half an hour on college basketball playoffs and brackets during the work day.

Americans seems to go mad for March Madness - but as the field dwindles down with Kansas as a number one seed contender - is all the employee excitement good or bad for business?

A new study from 'Office Team' suggests Americans spend 25 and a half minutes during their work day on sports activities during the college basketball playoffs - and with the tournament spread across 15 workdays - that's a total of 6 hours!

While checking game scores and team rankings are the most common occurrence in the workplace - simple sports talk can also be time-consuming.

Time management expert James Clear says the keys to more productive habits at work: Achieving small goals.

According to the study, make sure you are following the company playbook - know your employers rules on personal internet use, sports attire, and workplace decorations.

Don't fall behind on assignments and it's ok to root for your favorite team but remember it's just a game.

"In the moment, it seems like nothing to make these choices but over a span of a lifetime it can make a difference," Clear says.

But the study also suggests employers shouldn't worry too much about March Madness being a distraction. Allowing employees even a few minutes can be time well spent, giving staff the opportunity to bond with colleagues and return to their desks rejuvenated.

