Man Rescued from Submerged Tractor

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. -- A man was rescued from a pond in Baxter County Arkansas Wednesday night, after the tractor slid into the water and onto its side.

The Baxter County Sheriff's Department says Eldon Cooper, 49, was found by family members after he failed to show up at a pre-arranged time to meet his wife.

His wife found the tractor on its side and called 9-1-1. A diver with the Sheriff's office was among the responders. He went into the water after hearing sounds coming from the tractor, and found Cooper alive inside the cab.

Cooper was pulled from the cab and taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Department.