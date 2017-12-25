Man Dies in Christmas Eve Shooting at Joplin Apartment Building

JOPLIN, Mo. -- A Joplin man was shot and killed during a shooting in Joplin Dec. 24.

The Joplin Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 600 block of South Byers Street after receiving reports of gunshots at about 9 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, Sean Harris, 47, of Joplin, was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a Facebook post from the Joplin Police Department.

Harris was transported to the hospital but died shortly after.

Another unidentified man arrived separately at the hospital with gunshot wounds related to the shooting. The wounds were not found to be life-threatening, according to the post.

Detectives have been working overnight and through the holiday to identify and locate any possible suspects in the case. According to the post, no arrests have been made, but this is considered a "very active case."

The Joplin Police Department can be reached at 417-623-3131.