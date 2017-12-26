Man Creates Artwork Out of Antlers

LEBANON, Mo. -- Hiding away in the garage of his humble home in Lebanon, Missouri…

"When you get in here, feel how it's rougher,"

Jim Hughes.. spends hours..

"You have to stay completely focused,"

..and I mean hours...

"This feather in particular had about 130 hours,"

shaping, carving, and creating

"You have to be able to do what the material allows,"

detailed, fine collector's pieces made out of antler bones.

"This piece here which is a dragon eye, and you can see, it's the base piece of a moose antler."

Hughes says it all started out as a thank you.

"My uncles had helped me out with some heating and air work at my house, and my dad said ‘Well, why don't you make him something?"

His first piece seven years ago "came out looking like a feather, and he loved it."

And many after that, he admits his pieces didn't always look this good

"A crab riding a fish, this started out as a base piece of antler, and I saw a fish tail fin."

Four years ago he decided to leave a full-time factory job…

"I went for it,"

…to become an artist

"Is this going to be hard, of course it's going to be hard, nothing good comes easy,"

Safe to say, it looks like Hughes has mastered his craft.

"For the most part, I prefer to work with the most solid piece of moose antler, which is the first 8 inches as it comes out of the head,"

He says he lets the bones…

"I look at it, and look at it some more,"

…tell him what the final piece should look like.

"It's fun to figure out what will fit in that footprint."

Hughes sells most of his work online. You can find his website here.