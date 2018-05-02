Man Connected to an Ozark County Murder Found in Florida

OZARK COUNTY, Mo - Tyler Rynard, one of the suspects charged in the murder of an Ozarks County man, has been found in Orlando, Florida.

According to the Ozark County Sheriff's Department Rynard has been charged with 1st Degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, 1st-degree robbery, and 1st-degree burglary.

According to the Ozark County Sheriff's Office, Rynard is being held in Orlando for now and will either have to sign extradition on his own to return to Missouri, in that case Ozark County will send transportation to bring him back, or if he doesn't a governors warrant has to be applied for and that can take 30 days to get signed. That document will tell Florida officials that he needs to be returned.

Sheriff Darrin Reed says there is no bond.

Rynard was arrested by U.S. Marshals.

So far three people are in custody that are involved in the murder. Two or three other people could be charged for cashing the victim's checks in other counties, Douglas County and Wright County.