Greene County Jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- A man has been charged with murdering a woman Tuesday night in east Springfield.

21-year-old Conner Jacob Cox has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

At 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, the husband of 53-year-old Angela Cox called 911 after finding his wife dead from a possible gunshot wound.

Mr. Cox told deputies his Toyota RAV4 was missing. Deputies were able to located Conner Cox in Taney County. He was arrested early Wednesday morning.

The Springfield News-Leader is reporting that Angela is the mother of Conner.

He is currently being held in the Greene County jail without bond.

"This is a very unfortunate and sad event. I want to thank my deputies and staff for working to solve this murder and start the closure process in a professional and expedited manner. We will continue to pray for the Cox family during this difficult time." states Sheriff Jim C. Arnott.