Update: Man Says Woman 'Accidentally Shot Herself' in Phelps County Shooting Investigation

Update:

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. -- The man arrested in connection with a woman's death on Dec. 23 told police the woman "accidentally shot herself," according to a probable cause statement.

On Dec. 23, around 6:30 p.m., a deputy went to the Phelps County Regional Medical Center after a report of a woman with a gunshot wound to her back.

Tanya E. Johnson, 34, later died at the University Medical Center in Columbia, Missouri.

Police searched the home the same day and found a black Ruger .22 caliber pistol in the living room, near the front door, according to the probable cause statement.

The man was arrested the next day. He told officers Johnson "accidentally shot herself at the rear of the residence with a .22 caliber pistol."

The man said after taking Johnson to a car to "transport her for medical attention," he went to the back of the residence, where the pistol was. He said he put the pistol in the house on a table.

According to the statement, he said when he entered the residence, "the firearm discharged and a bullet penetrated the floor."

The man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

His case review is set for Jan. 2, 2018, at 9 a.m.

Update:

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. -- The Phelps County Sheriff's Department have arrested a man in connection with a death of a woman over the weekend.

According to a press release, during the early stages of the investigation, it was determined an individual, who was present during the shooting incident, was a convicted felon and had been in possession of a firearm.

The department arrested a man from St. James in Rolla for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. His bond is set at $50,000.00.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday. According to the release, the cause of death was due to a single gunshot wound to the upper torso, however, the manner of death has yet to be determined.

A joint investigation into this death is on-going.

Anyone having any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Phelps County Detective Sergeant, George Arnold at (573) 426-3860, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant, Scott Mertens at (573)368-2345, or you can remain anonymous by calling the Phelps County Sheriff's Department Confidential Tip Line at (573) 426-2936.

Original story:

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. -- The Phelps County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred on Friday night.

According to a press release, Phelps County officers investigated a shooting incident involving a female resident of Rolla around 6:30 p.m.

Tanya Elaine Johnson, 34, was transported to Phelps County Regional Medical Center in Rolla for treatment of a gunshot wound. She was then flown to University Medical Center in Columbia and was later pronounced dead just after 8 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for December 26.

Anyone having any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Phelps County Detective Sergeant, George Arnold at (573) 426-3860, or you can remain anonymous by calling the Phelps County Sheriff's Department Confidential Tip Line at (573) 426-2936.

No other information has been provided at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes available.