Man Arrested in Connection with C.A.R.E. Thefts

BARRY COUNTY, Mo -- 28-year-old Jacob Metz was arrested and charged for stealing items from the C.A.R.E. Sanctuary in Aurora.

In a story KOLR10 reported on December 20th, the Castaway Animal Rescue Effort, also known as "C.A.R.E.", was stolen from twice in the past couple of weeks. The man who committed those thefts is now behind bars in Lawrence County.

Anna Yendes of C.A.R.E. says it is a relief to not have to worry about being stolen from by the same person again.

"It's nice to know that this person is behind bars and they aren't able to do this to us again," Yendes says.

C.A.R.E saw an outpouring of support after having their Aurora Animal Sanctuary stolen from.

"We had such an outpouring of support fom the community. So many people jumped right in there to help us," explains Yendes.

She says people donated to help replace many of the items that were stolen, including a new ATV. Now they have two, but one will be a work in progress.

"While we did recover our other ATV, it is not in drivable condition," says Yendes. "It looked like they taken things off of it and that it had been wrecked."

That ATV was not the only thing recovered, according to Barry County Detective Doug Henry. Jacob Metz had been on a stealing spree.

"There were things like mountain bikes, some tools, there were some items stolen from a Casey's in Marionville, some storage unit property in Aurora," Henry says.

It took someone seeing the news story on the items to lead authorities to where Metz was.

"They had heard the description of the property on the news media report," Henry explains. "They called the Barry County Sheriffs office. The message got relayed to me, and I called the guy back and he gave us all the information we needed."

The case was resolved more faster than the people at C.A.R.E. expected, which was relieved a ton of stress.

"It was just a big drain last week on morale, time, energy and money," Yendes says.

While it has been a roller coaster of emotions for the organization, they are happy with the way things ended, and grateful for the help of law enforcement.

"They worked really hard on our case so we are really thankful for that," Yendes says. "It is a really good way to end the year and start 2018. We are so happy."

Yendes added that this has provided an opportunity to revamp their security measures at the sanctuary, as they have a new security system in place going forward to prevent this from happening again.