Local Union Talks Impact From Supreme Court Case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- As a public employee, and a non-member of his office's union Mark Janus is one of many like him, who eventually paid what's called an agency fee.

"The fundamental issue is my right to choice,” Janus said Monday. "My very first paycheck I had a fee come out of my paycheck. I had to pay the fee. Nobody asked me."

Agency fees, sometimes called fair-share fees, are fees with origins as far back as the late seventies when the Supreme Court allowed state governments to collect money from those opting out of public sector unions.

The fees are typically less money than the union dues but are still sometimes required of these non-member employees.

Now, Janus is challenging the constitutionality of those forced fees in Washington.

We're learning more about them here in the Ozarks.

Union Business Manager Tony Parrish with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers says the office's biggest contract is one in the public sector.

"Our largest unit is [City Utilities]," Parrish explained.

While Parrish says agency fees are an option for those utility workers, he says he doesn't see them often.

"How many non-members who pay agency fees have you seen," KOLR10 asked.

"One," Parrish replied.

Admittedly, Parrish says, some of that has to do with their agency fees costing only about 3 percent less than their union dues. Though he says much is because unions work for people. Those are people he fears the union could lose.

"There's always that potential,” he said. “Personally I don't expect a mass exodus. And eventually, I guess, if enough people drop out, it's kind of like a church I guess, if not enough of the congregation is paying their tithe, then eventually, I assume they'd have to close their doors."