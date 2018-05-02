Little Rock City Leaders: Immigrants Worth Billions to Local Economy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The mayor and the head of the Little Rock Regional Chamber showed off a study Tuesday that attempted to quantify the economic impact of the immigrants in the metro area.

It showed that the 29,267 immigrants living in the greater Little Rock area produced $2 billion toward the area's gross domestic product in 2016.

"They're all a part of the fabric of what makes up Little Rock," Mayor Mark Stodola said during a Tuesday afternoon news conference. "And it's no surprise that this is happening, because we truly are a global economy, and we're a region that is competing not only with our neighboring states, but we're competing with other countries around the world."

The report indicated that the immigrant population grew slightly faster than the general population between 2011-16, but that immigrants still make up four percent of the residents in the metro area.

"They actually represent 5.3 percent of [the] working-age population, 5.3 percent of [the] employed in our labor force, and nine percent-an amazing statistic-of STEM workers," said Jay Chesshir, President and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber.

The report stated that 18.5 percent of immigrants in the city of Little Rock are entrepreneurs, even though they make up just seven percent of the city's population.

Miguel Fuentevilla is one of them. He, his brother, and his father run Imprenta Printing.

"We come from a generation of printers," he explained. "My father had just always done it. He did it for about 35 years before we started this business. And we just wanted to do something that we were more familiar with."

Fuentevilla said he moved from Mexico to the United States in 1998. He worked a series of job in his first few years in Little Rock before he and his relatives saved enough money to open the business in 2003. It now has two locations and a handful of employees, with revenue of $250,000 per year.

Fuentevilla was one of two immigrants asked to share their stories during Tuesday's news conference. He appreciated that Chesshir described the report's findings about taxes paid by the area's immigrants. According to the report, they paid $158 million in federal taxes and $84 million in state and local taxes.

"I'm a numbers guy," Fuentevilla said, "and I think we all want to know how the contribution is. I think, at the very end, numbers don't lie. We do want to know how immigrants are actually contributing, money-wise, and how we're paying taxes, and probably getting rid of some of the myths that sometimes are out there."

Sophia Said also spoke at the news conference. She is the program director for the Interfaith Center, part of the Institute for Theological Studies at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church. She described the trait that many immigrants bring when they come to the United States, and how they and the country benefit from each other.

"I came to America 24 years ago for higher education and better life," she mentioned, "and I got both of them, no doubt about that."

Fuentevilla said Little Rock is a good place for immigrants to live. "I have never seen, never really have felt anything that I'm concerned about," he stated. "People usually [are] very friendly here. We've been here a little over 20 years. And we have family here, and it really is a great state. And we don't take any opportunity for granted. We're thankful with the state, thankful with trying to live the American Dream, you know, just pushing forward like most people here."

Fuentevilla said he wants to expand his business, and joked that he is proud that its main location is cramped. But the growth and development in southwest Little Rock might make that difficult.

"You know, at the beginning, when we first moved here, there were a lot of empty spaces," he recalled, "and a lot of 'for lease' and 'for rent' places where you can start your business. Right now, it's a little challenging to find an empty spot."

Stodola added that he hoped the release of the report would create a sense within the immigrant community that it is okay to be counted. He mentioned that he wants everyone to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census, because population levels impact the amount of federal funding that cities are eligible to receive.



