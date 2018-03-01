Life-saving Heart Procedure Comes to NWA Hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) - Mercy Hospital in Rogers will begin offering a life-saving procedure that will allow more patients to survive heart problems.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement, also known as TAVR, helps patients that might be too sick to have open-heart surgery.



Cardiologist Dr. Amr el-Shafei said patients will see an improvement in their quality of life right away.

"The procedure takes about 40 minutes to an hour and the patients is walking in three to four hours. the patient could potentially go home the next day. so the recovery is way faster."

Although this is just now being offered at Mercy Hospital, doctors performing the procedure have extensive experience.

