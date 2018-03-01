Life-saving Heart Procedure Comes to NWA Hospital

By: KNWA

Posted: Mar 01, 2018 03:44 AM CST

Updated: Mar 01, 2018 07:00 AM CST

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) - Mercy Hospital in Rogers will begin offering a life-saving procedure that will allow more patients to survive heart problems. 

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement, also known as TAVR, helps patients that might be too sick to have open-heart surgery. 
    
Cardiologist Dr. Amr el-Shafei said patients will see an improvement in their quality of life right away.

"The procedure takes about 40 minutes to an hour and the patients is walking in three to four hours. the patient could potentially go home the next day. so the recovery is way faster."

Although this is just  now being offered at Mercy Hospital, doctors performing the procedure have extensive experience. 
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Don Vance Ford
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Don Vance Ford

  • CoxHealth-Right Care
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    CoxHealth-Right Care

  • Harter House - Famous For Our Meats

    Harter House - Famous For Our Meats

  • Tri-Lakes Motors
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Tri-Lakes Motors

  • Sutherlands - Hardware & Supply Tax Refund
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Sutherlands - Hardware & Supply Tax Refund

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected