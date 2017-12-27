Library of Congress to Archive Tweets on Selective Basis

WASHINGTON D.C.- The Library of Congress has archived every public tweet posted during Twitter's first 12 years of existence, but Tuesday the library announced it will no longer be doing so.

The library says starting December 31st it will only collect posts on a "selective basis."

It did not include the criteria for how it will select tweets to archive.

The library did say the shift is due in part to Twitter's recent decision to double the character limit on tweets and to the increased volume of posts since the agreement was first reached in 2010.

