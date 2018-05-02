Large Kansas Tornado Caught on Camera

WICHITA, Kan. -- Severe weather, including tornadoes and heavy hail, caused minor damage in north central Kansas Tuesday night.

Hail ranging in size from pea-size to baseball-size caused damage in the small town of Otis in Rush County. The garage doors on about 20 houses on one street looked like Swiss cheese thanks to hail that hit there. Hail there also broke windows in homes and cars and caused limb damage to trees.

One tornado that hit in Saline County damaged at least one home. KSN's sister station KSHB in Kansas City reports everyone inside got out without being injured.

Storm spotter Connor McCrorey (LSM) captured the above video in Tescott, Kansas Tuesday.

A building in Tescott in Ottawa County was damaged by the storm. There were no reports of injuries.

The hail that fell in Rush Center looked to be ping-pong-ball to golf-ball size.

There were reports of power lines down in Cloud county but no damage or injuries as the storms pushed through there.

Weather forecasters are calling for more thunderstorms on Wednesday.



(KSNW)