Kansas Boy Meets Chiefs in Wake of Father's Death

TOPEKA, Kan. -- A little boy's dream came true last Sunday after tragedy struck his family earlier this year.

Landon Snyder witnessed his dad's murder in May.

But his community, including the Kansas City Chiefs, gave him plenty of support and love, to help him through his first Christmas without his father.

"I'm here at a Chiefs game and I'm ready to have a lot of fun!" Landon said.

Landon, 9, is wise beyond his years and has come face to face with hardship.

"It wasn't a very good experience losing him," Landon said.

Landon's father, Stephen Snyder, was shot and killed at a home in south Topeka in May.

Landon's mom, Megan Snyder, says he saw the whole thing unfold.

"You know, he was having night tremors for awhile, but it's subsided," Megan said. "He's doing really good."

Landon chose to tackle the situation head-on.

"He knows that everybody has to die and he just knows that his dad was taken too soon," Megan said.

"I was sad, but I know that there was a good part to it and that he was in a better place," Landon said.

Now, Snyder's watching his son's dream come true from the best seat in the house.

"I think he would say that this is a very special day for him and me because he always wanted to meet the Chiefs players, too," Landon said.

"And I scored the first touchdown in this stadium," Landon said.

He has an entire Chiefs kingdom behind him.

Members of the community saw this Facebook post and reached out to the Chiefs.

A set of tickets gifted by Advisors Excel quickly snowballed into spots on the sideline, a bag full of memorabilia and the chance to meet one of Landon's all-time favorite players, Travis Kelce.

"We're gonna try to get a win for you, all right Landon? Give me some love, baby!" Kelce said.

Landon also caught up with Kc Wolf, Paul Rudd and met Mitch Holthus In the broadcast booth where his own pair of headphones was waiting.

"We held them to a field goal! Nice job buddy!"

Landon feels like he won the Superbowl.

Now all that's needed is a Chiefs' victory.

"The Chiefs!" Landon said.