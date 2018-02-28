Juvenile Arrested in School Threat in Houston, MO

HOUSTON, Mo. -- A 16 year old student at Houston, Missouri High School schools has been arrested and faces possible charges related to a school shooting threat.

The Houston Herald reports police say they believe the situation has been identified and contained.

Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent, told the paper officials were made aware Tuesday afternoon of "a threat that involved a shooting at the school and possible plans." He said the district immediately contacted the Houston Police Department.

"I believe the threat has been contained," Police Chief Tim Ceplina, told the Herald. "It was investigated as thoroughly as it could have been."

A police presence at the district schools today, the District said in a Facebook post.

In the post, the Houston R-1 district said the first was about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, when a student turned in a bullet found in a hallway. The district said it was unclear how long the bullet had been there, and had no information connecting it to a second threat.



The district posted it first learned of the other threat by a student reporting comments "that did not seem appropriate. What we have since learned is that comments were made about doing something during the walkout next month," the statement said.

The district said it would be talking with students Wednesday and have law enforcement present. There was also a meeting with teachers early Wednesday to talk about the situation.

