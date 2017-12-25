Julian Assange's Official Twitter Account Not Appearing

By: CBS News

Posted: Dec 25, 2017 06:20 AM CST

Updated: Dec 25, 2017 06:20 AM CST

The official Twitter account of controversial Wikileaks founder Julian Assange -- @JulianAssange -- isn't showing up.

Instead, anyone trying to reach it gets this message:

It wasn't clear whether the account was suspended or deleted by Twitter or Assange himself -- or why or for how long.

Twitter wasn't commenting.

The official Wikileaks Twitter account was still live but wasn't mentioning the Assange account.

An account purporting to be an alternative Assange account was claiming Twitter had deleted his official one ahead of a blockbuster story he's preparing to break. There was no confirmation that Assange was authoring that alternative account -- and that account has now been suspended by Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Sutherlands Hardware & Supply
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Sutherlands Hardware & Supply

  • CoxHealth - Flu
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    CoxHealth - Flu

  • Downstream Casino.
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Downstream Casino.

  • Viewers Club
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Viewers Club

  • Ozarks Professionals - Better Body
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ozarks Professionals - Better Body

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected