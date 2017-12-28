Joplin Man Killed in Fatal Crash

By: Ashley Godwin, KODE

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 02:06 PM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 02:06 PM CST

WEBB CITY, Mo. -- The crash happened Wednesday night around 11 p.m. on Highway 171 near Powell Drive. 

Webb City police said a black 2011 Subaru Impreza driven by a 21-year-old man from Springfield was speeding westbound on 171.

That's when a 42-year-old Webb City man driving a 2009 Honda Pilot going eastbound tried to turn north and was struck by the Subaru. Both drivers sustained serious injuries.

Two passengers, a 21-year old white male from Springfield and Chanler B. Wood, 19, of Joplin, in the Subaru Impreza were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Wood died of his injuries. 

The investigation showed that none of the drivers or passengers were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Sutherlands Hardware & Supply
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Sutherlands Hardware & Supply

  • CoxHealth - Fitness
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    CoxHealth - Fitness

  • Downstream Casino.
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Downstream Casino.

  • Viewers Club
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Viewers Club

  • Ozarks Professionals - Better Body
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ozarks Professionals - Better Body

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected