Jeff Flake Speaks Out on Mueller, Russia Investigation

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 09:15 PM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 09:15 PM CST

WASHINGTON -- Flake is also speaking out about the special investigation by Robert Mueller into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

He went on to say that if "Republicans continue to try to help with that, I think that puts us in peril. We shouldn't participate in the undermining of our institutions that way."

However, the White House legislative affairs director disagreed this morning.

 "I think the reality is we've said before that the American taxpayers spent millions and millions of dollars on an investigation so far that has proven no evidence, whatsoever, of collusion with Russia," said Marc Short, the legislative affairs director of the White House. "We're anxious to see this resolved and allow the country to move forward."

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Sutherlands Hardware & Supply
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Sutherlands Hardware & Supply

  • CoxHealth - Flu
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    CoxHealth - Flu

  • Downstream Casino.
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Downstream Casino.

  • Viewers Club
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Viewers Club

  • Ozarks Professionals - Better Body
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ozarks Professionals - Better Body

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected