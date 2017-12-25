Jeff Flake Speaks Out on Mueller, Russia Investigation

WASHINGTON -- Flake is also speaking out about the special investigation by Robert Mueller into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

He went on to say that if "Republicans continue to try to help with that, I think that puts us in peril. We shouldn't participate in the undermining of our institutions that way."

However, the White House legislative affairs director disagreed this morning.

"I think the reality is we've said before that the American taxpayers spent millions and millions of dollars on an investigation so far that has proven no evidence, whatsoever, of collusion with Russia," said Marc Short, the legislative affairs director of the White House. "We're anxious to see this resolved and allow the country to move forward."