It's Not Just Money Dropped in Salvation Army Buckets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- You hear the bell, you feed the bucket and then whatever you put in is never seen again.

Well, at least not by you. Though you might not have ever considered it, your donations do eventually pass through at least one more set of hands.

Hands like those of volunteer Samantha Russell.

"How long have I been counting money for the Salvation Army? Since I was about 14 years old," Russell says as she counts.

And if you think for even a second the most noteworthy item she's ever found is money, think again.

"This year I've seen Q-tip's," she laughs. "That was pretty gross."

In fact, most anyone who's served at least one Christmas tour with The Salvation Army will tell you a similar story about their most bizarre bucket beauty.

Some are cool...

"We get a lot of foreign currency. We get a lot of these pressed pennies," says Salvation Army worker Mandy Long.

Most are kind of gross.

"Women's underwear in there one time," one Salvation Army employee says.

"Just a regular human tooth," says Lt. Jared Collins. "We quickly throw it away and wash our hands like 74 times."

Occasionally, one will warm your heart.

"A couple years back I had a call from a gentleman," says the Salvation Army's Michelle Oliver. "He was almost in tears and he said he was emptying his pockets, he grabbed everything and put it in the kettle. Without realizing that he had put a special coin in there. He said 'This coin isn't worth anything but it is to me.' His wife had just passed and she'd given it to him right before. I ran over there and got it, called him. He came immediately.... with tears in his eyes. He had pretty much everybody crying at that point."

"I just found somebody who gave us a check," Russell announced to the room of bucket counters. "It's the second one we've gotten tonight."

And while this year's haul will likely produce oddities with funny stories of its own, the Salvation Army says it still appreciates monetary donations here and there and it probably will until they find a way to pay for things with knick-knacks.

"The Q-tip was an unpleasant surprise."