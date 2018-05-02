It Takes a Village to Protect Kids in the Community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo - A possible child abduction in Springfield Tuesday has turned into a false alarm.

The incident happened at Robberson Elementary School. An initial report had come out claiming a man put a young girl in a car after she had initially left the vehicle.



However police can confirm, there was no actual abduction, rather, a father trying to get his daughter back into his car after she was upset with not going to her grandmother's house.

Stephen hall with Springfield public schools says it takes a village when it comes to keeping our kids safe in the community.

"We rely on the public to step forward with information that concerns them. That's what happened here. And when we're talking about our kid's safety, that's our number one priority. We respond quickly, we take every lead very seriously, any concern very seriously, and we want to act as quickly as possible and that's what happened here tonight," says Stephen.

