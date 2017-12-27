Investigation Sheds Light on Concerns Involving the FDA

WASHINGTON D.C.- An investigation shows some troubling results concerning the way the Food and Drug Administration handles recalls.

It found that some recalled foods aren't immediately pulled from store shelves, leaving consumers at risk.

In a 49-page report, the Inspector General's Office reviewed 30 voluntary recalls overseen by the FDA, most of them high-risk - and found the "FDA could not always ensure that firms initiated recall promptly."

For example Auditors found a recall of cheese products linked to a 2014 listeria outbreak took 81 days to complete.

An infant died and two pregnant women lost fetuses.

And in the case of an adulterated dietary supplement, "the firm did not recall the product until 303 days after receiving a warning letter from FDA".

George Nedder, HHS Assistant Regional Inspector General, headed the investigation.



"23 of the 30 recalls we looked at were class one. By definition can cause a serious, irreversible medical condition, or potentially can cause death," says Nedder.

In response to this full report, the FDA says the 30 cases selected were quote "extreme outliers"....and claimed "in the highest-risk recalls"..." recall initiation took place, on average, in less than three days". But Nedder disagrees.

