Investigation Sheds Light on Concerns Involving the FDA

By: Chris Six

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 06:58 AM CST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 06:58 AM CST

WASHINGTON D.C.- An investigation shows some troubling results concerning the way the Food and Drug Administration handles recalls.

It found that some recalled foods aren't immediately pulled from store shelves, leaving consumers at risk.

In a 49-page report, the Inspector General's Office reviewed 30 voluntary recalls overseen by the FDA, most of them high-risk - and found the "FDA could not always ensure that firms initiated recall promptly."

For example Auditors found a recall of cheese products linked to a 2014 listeria outbreak took 81 days to complete. 

An infant died and two pregnant women lost fetuses.

And in the case of an adulterated dietary supplement, "the firm did not recall the product until 303 days after receiving a warning letter from FDA". 

George Nedder, HHS Assistant Regional Inspector General, headed the investigation.
 
"23 of the 30 recalls we looked at were class one. By definition can cause a serious, irreversible medical condition, or potentially can cause death," says Nedder. 

In response to this full report, the FDA says the 30 cases selected were quote "extreme outliers"....and claimed "in the highest-risk recalls"..." recall initiation took place, on average, in less than three days". But Nedder disagrees.
 

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Sutherlands Hardware & Supply
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Sutherlands Hardware & Supply

  • CoxHealth - Flu
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    CoxHealth - Flu

  • Downstream Casino.
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Downstream Casino.

  • Viewers Club
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Viewers Club

  • Ozarks Professionals - Better Body
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ozarks Professionals - Better Body

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected