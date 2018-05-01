Infrastructure Expands in Zone One to Alleviate Poverty

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- City leaders celebrate the success of an 18-month effort to improve the lives of people facing poverty.

Today results of the Zone One Blitz were announced.

It was the result of a listening tour by the city and its goal was to bring community partners together to help lift people out of poverty.

Among other things, the city spent $7 million to improve infrastructure in Zone One and further developed two community hubs: the Fairbanks and the Dream Center.

City manager Greg Burris said the project didn't only benefit Zone One.

"So for example when we started the safe housing initiative, that benefited the entire city of Springfield," Burris said. "The north job center actually benefited both Zone One and Zone Two."

Many of the initiatives of the Zone One Blitz will now be managed by the group Prosper Springfield