How to Properly Dispose of Your Christmas Tree

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Christmas has come and gone, and soon you'll be faced with the dilemma of what to do with your Christmas tree.

If you're looking to recycle your tree first, make sure all ornaments and tinsel have been removed.

Some businesses allow you to donate the whole tree. Others might require they be cut in half.

Mulching is a great plan for recycling trees as well.

Check your local businesses for mulching options. Several Springfield area recycling centers are accepting trees and Bass Pro is accepting trees as well.

Trees could also be cut up for firewood or into decorations for next years festivities.

